MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — Amye Cleona Durham, 84, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Kempton Assisted Living in Hermitage, Tennessee. Born in Grayson County on April 13, 1936, she was a 1957 graduate and valedictorian of Murray State College — Owensboro Daviess County School of Nursing. She was a former member of Parrish Avenue Baptist Church. She was an OB-GYN nurse at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for 38 years before retiring in 1995. She then became the director of the Free Clinic of Owensboro for the next 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Forest Durham; her parents, Ella Sego Smith and Robert (Barchie) Smith; and a sister, Audrey Spalding.
She is survived by three daughters, Jeanell Wethington (Bud) of Gallatin, Tennessee, Leslie Durham of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Denise Steffey (Brian) of Smyrna, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ryan Wethington and Neil Wethington, both of Nashville, Tennessee, Sam Durham of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Mary Beth Steffey and Matthew Steffey, both of Smyrna, Tennessee; and one sibling, Jean Howard of Radcliff.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until service time at noon in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mrs. Durham shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to Oasis Women’s Shelter in Owensboro.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.