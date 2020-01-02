BOWLING GREEN — Josh Anderson scored 19 points as Western Kentucky topped North Texas 93-84 on Thursday night.
Jordan Rawls and Camron Justice added 18 points apiece for the Hilltoppers, while Jared Savage chipped in 15. Justice also had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers.
The game marked the first Conference USA matchup of the season for both teams.
The Hilltoppers were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at the half trailing 42-32. But the home team (8-5) mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Hilltoppers’ 61 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.
“Our guys found a way,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We got down and never really got enough stops in that first half to take advantage of making some adjustments defensively. But I thought in the second half, I thought once we really started getting stops — when you make shots, the world goes round. … I think they were giving up 61 points for the game this season, and we score 61 in the second half.”
Javion Hamlet scored a season-high 19 points and had eight assists for the Mean Green (6-8). Deng Geu added 18 points. James Reese had 13 points.
WKU finished the game with 17 assists and just five turnovers, including 10 assists and zero turnovers in the second half.
Western Kentucky matches up against Rice at home on Saturday. North Texas plays Marshall on the road on Saturday.
Eastern Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59
RICHMOND — Tre King posted 15 points as Eastern Kentucky opened its Ohio Valley Conference campaign by ending an eight-game losing streak, beating Tennessee Tech 74-59 on Thursday night.
Russhard Cruickshank had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-10). Ty Taylor added 13 points and Jomaru Brown 10.
Darius Allen had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-11), who have now lost five straight. Jr. Clay added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tujautae Williams had eight rebounds.
Eastern Kentucky plays Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Morehead State on the road on Saturday.
Murray State 89, UT Martin 76
MURRAY — Tevin Brown scored 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting with four 3-pointers and Murray State won its seventh straight home game, beating UT Martin 89-76 on Thursday night to open Ohio Valley Conference play.
Brown added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot for the Racers (8-5). Jaiveon Eaves added 19 points for Murray State while Anthony Smith added 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. KJ Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The balance was enough to withstand a career shooting night from UT Martin’s Parker Stewart, who went off for 33 points for the Skyhawks (4-8). Quintin Dove added 14 points. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Murray State matches up against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. UT Martin takes on Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.