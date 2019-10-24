ANONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Daviess County at Apollo.
Anonymous coach says: Both teams have improved throughout the course of the season, ands this should be a pretty even matchup. It's a big rivalry game with the added attraction of Apollo opening its new stadium. It will come down to who makes the least mistakes. Damian Lovinsky being back at quarterback for Apollo will be huge.
The pick: Apollo 28, Daviess County 27.
