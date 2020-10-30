Anonymous coach
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
This week’s game: Owensboro Catholic at Apollo.
Anonymous coach says: “Apollo has an experienced, big offensive line that paves the way for a great backfield. Harold Patterson and Damian Lovinsky are very different runners in style, which makes their attack all the more difficult to slow down. They’ve clearly improved on defense since the beginning of the year. Catholic’s defense is much improved from a year ago, and offensively they can score points in a hurry. Catholic’s receivers, especially Braden Mundy, could prove to be mismatch problems for Apollo’s secondary. Ultimately, I think Apollo’s size, experience and rushing game will win out at home.”
The pick: Apollo 35, Owensboro Catholic 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.