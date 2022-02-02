Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid announced Tuesday that it donated $10,000 to provide personal hygiene supplies to clients accessing services from the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
According to the release, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid is pledging $80,000 to eight organizations across the commonwealth to open and operate “care closets.”
These closets will be stocked with personal care products, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, laundry detergent, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products and more.
