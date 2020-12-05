The Apex Best Chemicals building at 112 W. Second St. will be sold at auction at 1 p.m. on Dec. 18.
And the sale should give some indication about whether downtown property prices are still rising.
For several years, downtown buildings have been selling for well above their assessed value.
But in July, Crandall Properties of Owensboro bought The Crowne at 107 E. Second St. at auction for $330,000.
That was well below the $404,700 assessment on the building, which was erected in 1889.
John Kurtz, president of Kurtz Auction & Realty, which conducted the sale, said, “The market has adapted to the real world economy. People still want to buy property downtown, but the economy has been put in check.”
Tony Clark Realtors is handling the Apex sale.
“Commercial and retail properties have taken a hit this year,” Angela Clark said. “But that’s prime downtown real estate. I think it will be in demand. It has a lot of original features and a dry basement. There’s even a freight elevator. That’s unique to downtown.”
She said, “I’m excited about it. It has so much potential. There’s a renewed interest in supporting local businesses in Owensboro. I think it would make a good small-business incubator.”
Steve Marksberry, the auctioneer for the sale, said, “It depends on who’s there that day what it will sell for. But the opportunity downtown is still strong. Downtown is still ripe for investment.”
The building was erected in 1888, according to the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office.
But Marksberry said it has a new roof and newer windows.
“It’s a big building,” he said, “three stories and a basement.”
The building has more than 7,000 square feet including 2,500 in the basement.
“It has a freight elevator,” Marksberry said. “So, the shaft is there if someone wants to put in a new elevator. It lends itself to a lot of possibilities.”
Bob Prather, the building’s owner, has owned the property since 1976.
Downtown has changed a lot during those years.
“Back then, you could have bought this whole block for $200,000,” Prather said two years ago.
The building is assessed at $331,400.
Prather was asking $550,000 for it in 2018.
The assessment was growing fast on the property.
It had been $72,300 in 2010, $153,000 in 2014 and $331,400 in 2018.
It’s not scheduled to be reassessed until 2022.
But the sale price will become the new assessment.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.