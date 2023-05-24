BENTON — Apollo High School’s girls track and field team hadn’t finished in the top two of the Class 3-A Region 1 Meet in school history.
That is until the Region 1 Meet on Tuesday at Marshall County High School.
Apollo scored 108 points for second place in a tough, afternoon long battle with Marshall County, which won the regional championship with 110 points.
Apollo won the girls City-County Meet for the first time ever this spring, also.
“Our expectations have been high from day one,” Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta said. “We had the majority of our team coming back. Very strong core of young ladies, high character girls, hard workers and great athletes. They’ve been working hard since January.
“I thought a week ago we were probably third, but after scoring it I knew we had an absolute chance to win. We don’t have a large team, but we have pretty high-quality kids. We sat down and talked. We needed girls to show up and do what they can do. The goal was everybody bring their B-plus game, if everybody does that we’ll be right there at the end, and that’s what happened.”
Apollo’s Chloe Sandefur was a double winner in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Sandefur won the 100 hurdles in 15.26, and she won the 300 hurdles in 48.84. Sandefur was third in the long jump in 15-09.25.
“I was seeded first (in the 100) so I knew how the race was going to go, if I didn’t hit anything,” Sandefur said. “I got out a little slower than I anticipated. I would say they’re pretty even, I’m getting faster in the 100s than the 300s.
“That was the roughest 300 I’ve ever run. I would have liked to hit the hurdles right. I got the points for the team, that’s all that really matters here.”
Apollo’s Thomas Ashby had double wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Ashby went 4:26.51 in the 1,600 and ran 9:52.88 in the 3,200.
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo was a double winner in the discus and the shot put. Lyons won the discus in 112-10 and she won the shot put in 34-9.75.
“If anybody brought their A game, Mary Ann Lyons brought her A-plus game,” Shoulta said. “She wasn’t ranked first in discus or shot, and for her to come out here and win both is a testament to how hard she’s worked all season. If it wasn’t for Mary Ann, we wouldn’t have been here. It was an automatic 20 points, but it also pushed some of the people we were going up against back.”
Daviess County’s Collin Jones was a double winner in the boys 110 hurdles in 15.85, and Jones won the 300 hurdles in 42.43.
DC’s Connor White won the boys long jump with 21-9.5.
The girls 100-meter race was highly competitive for Owensboro and Apollo. Owensboro’s Keeli Hanley won in 12.64. Apollo’s Analea Sanders was second in 12.69. Apollo teammate Emily Bertke was third in 12.86.
“I was seeded fourth,” Hanley said. “I went in and said going to just run, I had been watching some TicTocs (of some top sprinters), and I was ready to get out there. I got in the blocks, I need to get a good start and go. Watching and listening to the commentary, what everybody did good, I shed that light on myself.”
Hanley was second in the 200 in 25.94. Sanders was third in the 200 in 26.56.
Owensboro’s girls 4x200 relay team on in 1:46.92.
Apollo was second in the girls 4x100 in 50.94. Owensboro was third in the girls 4x100 in 51.00.
DC was second in the girls 4x400 relay in 4:17.52, and Apollo was fourth in 4:19.68.
Daviess County’s girls 4x800 relay team won in 10:17.38. Owensboro was third in the girls 4x800 in 10:36.85.
DC’s Lucy Spaw won the girls 1,600 in 5:25.31. Apollo’s Ahmira Pickett was third in 5:42.06.
DC’s Bentlei Stallings won the girls 800 in 2:24.09. Spaw was second in the 800 in 2:25.33.
Trinity Hogg from Owensboro was third in the shot put with 33-5.
Ethan Pendleton from Owensboro High School won the boys long jump in a jump off with Trashaun Smith from Madisonville-North Hopkins. Both Pendleton and Smith finished at 6-4.
“It came down to a jump off, he jumped 6-4, I jumped 6-4, neither of us got over 6-6,” Pendleton said. “The adrenalin pumps more, you want to beat the other guy, you don’t want to lose.”
Owensboro’s Zane Biever won the shot put with 49-3.5. Biever was third in the discus with 136-1.
OHS’ Xander Early was second in the boys 400 in 50.90. Demetrius Holloway from Apollo was third in 43.02.
Apollo’s Kaidhyn Stockdale won the boys shot put wheelchair with 43-9.5.
Muhlenberg County won the boys 4x800 in 8:19.15. Apollo was third in 8:27.65.
Muhlenberg County’s Landon Groves was third in the boys 800 in 2:03.95.
In the girls team competition, Owensboro was fifth with 58 points. Muhlenberg County’s girls scored one point.
In the boys team competition, Apollo was fourth (56), Owensboro was fifth (48), and Daviess County was sixth (46). Muhlenberg County scored 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.