The Apollo High School performed at the Owensboro Catholic Marching Invitational on Saturday on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. The band received third place in Class 4A and 6th place overall. Apollo's color guard was second overall at the contest.
Later that evening, the band traveled to McLean County High School and performed at the Green River Marching Festival. The band received second place in Class 4A and third place overall. The color guard was again second overall. The band also received their highest score of the season so far.
