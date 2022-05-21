Chloe Ebelhar, a 16-year-old Apollo High School student, went to Frankfort on Wednesday to speak to state agriculture officials and raise awareness about a serious issue affecting today’s farmers.
Ebelhar gave speech about mental health within the ag community to members of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Raising Hope, a new program started by the Department of Agriculture.
“I talked to the people there about mental health issues in agriculture and I gave a speech about how to manage that and what I’ve been doing as an Apollo-based student,” Ebelhar said. “I’ve been working with Dale Dobson, the head of safety for the KDA.”
In her roughly 15-minute-long speech, she addressed the stigma that surrounds mental health in the agriculture community, and called on everyone to speak up about these issues in hopes that they might save lives.
“Therefore I call you to action, and I call you to be an extremist for life, so that no individual has to feel such despair that they decide to end it all.” Ebelhar said in her speech.
The issue of mental health and suicide is one Ebelhar said she is all too familiar with. Two of her family members decided to take their lives due to substance abuse, she said in her speech.
“By making this decision, they left their sisters brotherless, parents heartbroken, and their family devastated,” Ebelhar said in her speech. “I’m saddened to say that situations like these are starting to become common in agriculture.”
According to a poll conducted on behalf of the American Farm Bureau Federation, 61% of farmers and farm workers said they experienced more stress and mental health challenges in 2021 than they did in 2020.
Because of Ebelhar’s speech, Ryan Quarles, Kentucky agriculture commissioner, gave her a document declaring her an “honorary commissioner of agriculture” for the day.
Among the audience members to hear Ebelhar’s speech were members of the Raising Hope, as well as individuals from University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Kentucky Farm Bureau Members and participants of the Bringing Awareness Right Now program, where teens performed skits.
After the speech, Ebelhar was given a Challenge Coin by Dobson, who began the project.
“[Dobson] gives you (this) coin and basically you’re making a promise that if you ever have any thoughts about committing suicide, or if you’re ever having problems, you’ll get help,” Ebelhar said. “Today they handed out the first coin to me and that gives me the power to give it to somebody else if they’re struggling to try to have them get help.”
