Installing the Tony Franklin offense at Apollo High School this season took on a challenge in not having spring football, then not having a lot of preseason practice time.
John Edge brought the offense with him when he took the Apollo job earlier this year.
Damian Lovinsky has done well learning on the go at quarterback, and he, along with Harold Patterson have become a dual force running the football.
Apollo is glad to have an extra week of practice to continue working the nuances of that offense.
The KHSAA on Saturday pushed the start of the high school football playoffs back a week, to Nov. 19-20-21, so this Friday is open for teams across the state.
Apollo will have another week to prepare for McCracken County, where the Eagles will travel to start the Class 6-A playoffs.
Apollo has won three straight 3-game since a difficult 19-14 loss to Henderson County back on Oct. 9. The Eagles are 4-3.
“We didn’t get a spring to learn this new offense, and we will have two weeks of practice without a game, so that helps Damian with his progressions and stuff like that,” Edge said. “It’s not just him, but the O line has made significant strides, and you add Damian and Harold with it, you’ve got a good little system. Now the wide receivers getting better catching footballs, running routes. If we can keep throwing way we have last several weeks, we should be in good shape.”
Lovinsky ran for 251 yards and Patterson piled up 237 yards in a big 40-34 win over Daviess County on Oct. 23.
Lovinsky hit 7-of-9 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in Apollo’s 10-0 win over Owensboro Catholic to close the regular season on Oct. 30.
Patterson was a workhorse, picking up 161 yards on 35 carries against the Aces.
“We’re able to run the football at will,” Edge said. “Harold and Damian are the two-headed monster. We have to keep feeding them, and if they keep eating we’re going to have a good night.”
Patterson has run for 877 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
Lovinsky has run for 747 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Lovinsky has also thrown for 676 yards and four touchdowns.
Lovinsky has gotten better passing the ball and knowing when to keep it or when to give it to Patterson in the quarterback option game.
“That’s where these extra weeks of practice have really helped,” Edge said.
Apollo threw for over 200 yards against McCracken County in the Eagles’ 41-25 loss on Sept. 25.
“McCracken in some spots could match up with us in the box, and not so much on the perimeter,” Edge said. “If they have one weakness on defense, that’s it.”
Apollo hasn’t changed its practice patterns much despite getting an extra two weeks of practice. Apollo took last Friday off and will do the same this Friday.
“We practice the same all the time, we continue to work on fundamentals,” Edge said. “Practices do get a little shorter, this week we’re not going to go as long. We’re just trying to get better. Last week we prepared for McCracken some, and this is week two of preparation. It’s almost like the preseason.”
