The Apollo High School’s girls bowling team will be looking to build on its 1st Region Tournament runner-up finish last weekend when it goes to the KHSAA State Bowling Tournament on Feb. 7-8 at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown.
The girls team and singles competitions will be Tuesday Feb. 7. Apollo finished second to defending girls state team champion Graves County, earning the E-Gals a trip to the state tournament. Apollo is a young, but solid, team.
“I’m feeling pretty good after the way they battled at the Region tournament and refused to give up,” Apollo coach Kerrie Franklin said. “We are a very young team with only one senior, Rikki Overall, and two eighth graders, Sophie O’Bryan and Gracie Brown, in our lineup. Rikki is the only one we have that has competed at State before and that was back in 2019. We definitely had some issues with nerves when Region started but hopefully our younger bowlers are over that now as they have both earned their way into the lineup this season — Gracie has improved over 30 pins from last year’s average and Sophie has improved by over 50 pins.”
In the seeding round it was Overall leading the way with a 169, followed by Madison Emmick at 145 and O’Bryan at 141. The team’s combined scores were good enough to land them at the third seed in the match play bracket.
After winning its first match against Christian County, Apollo was faced with a challenge from Warren East. Apollo and Warren East needed six games to settle what was supposed to be a 5-game set, after they ended the second game in a tie. The deciding sixth game went the way of the E-Gals as Brown and Elizabeth Layson rolled back to back strikes, then Overall picked up a 5-7 split and Emmick spared a washout in the 10th to seal the win.
The E-Gals mowed down a good Greenwood team in three games to make it to the regional championship match.
After punching their ticket to State, the E-Gals were matched up against perennial regional power Graves County in the final. Apollo won the first game, but then Graves got red hot and Apollo didn’t have an answer, losing the next three and ending the tournament as the runners up.
Franklin thought Apollo gained a lot of confidence throughout the season.
“The team became a lot more confident after they defeated their crosstown rival, Daviess County, and the defending state champions, Graves County, when they won the McCracken County Invitational back in December,” Franklin said. “Rikki Overall has led the way all season. Her five years of experience definitely showed with how she led her team on the lanes. Madison Emmick has been a big boost too — she has increased her average around 24 pins over last year and she is throwing really well right now and should be confident after her 5th place finish in Region Singles.”
Jasmine Parm from Daviess County will be competing at State in the girls singles event next Wednesday afternoon. Parm was second in the regional girls singles with an 876.
Ohio County finished runner-up in the team event on the boys side and they will compete on Tuesday in the boys team State event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.