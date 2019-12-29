Kassidy Daugherty scored a game-high 18 points, and the Apollo High School girls' basketball team utilized a rarely-used zone defense in the second half to capture a 50-36 win over Ohio County on Saturday at Eagle Arena.
The adjustment came after the E-Gals entered intermission with a 23-22 advantage. Apollo began forcing turnovers that led to easier baskets and helped the E-Gals establish a 36-25 lead with 2:25 left in the third period.
"We were getting beat off the dribble in our man-to-man, so we turned it up a little bit more with our pressure," E-Gals coach Natalie Payne said. "Our 2-2-1 (defense) caused some pressure there, and we were able to turn them over and, more importantly, we capitalized on those turnovers.
"It was a total team effort, but it was the defense and the effort -- with our kids buying into that and going out and executing it."
Apollo (7-3) pushed ahead 40-29 early in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Eagles (6-4) were able to cut the deficit to seven points, but the E-Gals held on from there to secure their fifth win in the last six tries. Apollo made 18-of-24 foul shots for the game, including 10-of-12 in the final frame.
The E-Gals owned a 27-14 scoring advantage in the second half, which Payne attributed to her team's defense creating opportunities.
"When your defense picks up, sometimes that can spur on your offense," she said. "You get a few easy buckets, and then the basket gets bigger. We hit a couple of 3s, and then it just opened up."
Ohio County coach Matt Brigance was pleased with his players' effort but noted the scoring drought as a major factor in the loss.
"We've got to be able to slow down on offense, slow down on the press break and look to attack," Brigance said. "In the first half, we scored against their pressure. In the second half, we didn't -- we turned the ball over -- and that was the difference.
"In the first half, I thought we outplayed them, I really did. But Apollo is a very good basketball team, and Natalie does a good job coaching them. In the second half, we had a span there where we had too many turnovers and we missed too many easy shots inside."
Zoe Floyd added 12 points for the E-Gals, who were without reserve post players Amari Sanders and Janaya Douglas. Shelby Beatty posted six points, as well.
"I thought we did a really good job in the second half keeping them off the offensive glass," Payne said, noting that her team had five guards on the floor at times. "That's a credit to all of our kids, that we were able to block out of the 2-3 (zone) and limit their second-chance scoring."
Ohio County got six points apiece from Rain Embry, Ella Gaddis, Kelsey Kennedy and Heaven Vanover.
The Lady Eagles play again Dec. 30 when they host Warren Central, while Apollo is off until a Jan. 3 meeting against Owensboro.
"We've got a tough schedule ahead of us," Brigance said, "so we've got to keep getting better. We're still a young basketball team -- we start three sophomores, a junior and a senior -- so we want to keep making steps forward and getting ready for tournament time."
OHIO COUNTY 12-10-7-7 -- 36
APOLLO 16-7-13-14 -- 50
Ohio County (36) -- Embry 6, Gaddis 6, Kennedy 6, Vanover 6, Probus 5, Sandefur 5, Hudnall 2.
Apollo (50) -- Daugherty 18, Floyd 12, Beatty 6, Curry 5, Dunn 4, Carter 3, Rhodes 2.
