REO, Ind. -- Slow starts have plagued the Apollo High School boys' basketball team all season, and such was evident again on Friday.
The Eagles fell behind host South Spencer by a big early margin and could never make up the deficit during a 57-47 loss to the Rebels in the 2019 PSC Holiday Classic at South Spencer High School.
Led by Matthew Smith's eight points, South Spencer raced to an 18-7 first-period lead. Harrison Bowman scored all nine points for the Eagles in the second period, but the Rebels nonetheless extended their advantage to 33-16 by intermission.
"For two years now we've been trying to find a combination that will help us get off to a good start," Apollo coach Steve Barker said. "Obviously, that hurt us again in this one. We started slow again.
"If you don't make shots early, it's hard to catch up. You have to extend a lot of energy just to try to get back even with your opponent, and it's a situation where you're just constantly fighting from behind.
"I'm proud of the way we fought, thought we played hard -- our effort continues to be there."
Apollo outscored the Rebels 11-9 in the third quarter and 20-15 in the fourth, but it was far too little, far too late.
"I like South Spencer's team, I really do," Barker said. "They're very balanced and coach (Matt) Britton is doing a very good job with them."
Britton, meanwhile, was pleased with the way his team came out of the gate.
"I thought our defensive effort in the first half was pretty good," Britton said. "We weren't as sharp after halftime, but Apollo played much better in the second half.
"We still have a lot of things we can get better at, and we're working hard to improve in all areas of the game."
The Rebels were led by Jace Kelly, a 5-foot-11 junior guard who scored 15 points. Smith and Kobe Bartlett each added 12 points.
"Balanced scoring really helps us," Britton said.
Bowman finished with a game-high 17 points to lead Apollo, which also got 11 points and four rebounds from Ryan Ash. Malik Wilson, who scored nine points, also finished with four rebounds and two assists.
"When we are making shots, we get four- to five-minute spurts," Barker said. "I we could maintain that for four quarters, we would be a pretty good team."
APOLLO 7-9-11-20 -- 47
SOUTH SPENCER 18-15-9-15 -- 57
Apollo (47) -- Bowman 17, Ash 11, Wilson 9, Kinison 3, Kelly 3, St. Claire 2, Frantz 2.
South Spencer (57) -- Kelly 15, Smith 12, Bartlett 12, Ling 5, M. Donoho 4, Howell 3, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Compton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.