New football stadium helps create enthusiasm at Apollo

Apollo High School athletic director Dan Crume says it's far too early to speculate who might succeed Phillip Hawkins as head football coach, but he knows this -- whoever it is will be stepping into an atmosphere of excitement surrounding the Eagles' program.
"The job was only posted late last week, so we're just now beginning the process to fill the position," said Crume, himself a former head football coach at AHS. "We'd like to have the position filled by the first of February."
Under Hawkins, who resigned effective Jan. 1, Apollo went 5-6 and 4-7, respectively -- losing in the first round of the KHSAA playoffs both years. This past season, however, the Eagles featured one of the state's top rushing attacks, led by junior Harold Hogg.
Now, the opening of the school's new multimillion dollar Eagle Stadium has created an unmistakable buzz surrounding the program.
"Well, there's certainly a lot of excitement and energy around the program right now," Crume said. "We have an absolutely beautiful, stupendous facility that a lot of high schools and some colleges don't have -- there's no question, it's an attractive facility in many ways.
"I also think its importance and impact extends beyond football to track and cross country, and, really, our entire athletic program. When you have a facility like this one, it creates a lot of energy for athletics, in general."
Crume said he is unsure how or if the new facility will affect applicants for the vacant head coaching position.
"You never know about that; each coach is different when it comes to facilities," Crume said. "For some it's probably a factor for the way they view the job, but for others it may not be.
"I will say being able to have a turf field to practice on, no matter the weather conditions, makes a huge difference in the preparation for games. From a coach's standpoint, that's a very appealing aspect of having a facility such as this."
What Crume is certain of, however, is the eye appeal of the new stadium, which has become an attraction along Southtown Boulevard.
"I think our school board visualized the setting of the stadium that way -- it's in a position for many more people to see," Crume said. "When you're first looking at (the plans) on paper, you can't fully visualize the magnitude of what it's going to become.
"It's basically sitting on what was once three-and-a-half practice fields. That's a huge area, and it's changed the dynamics of things out here in a huge way."
