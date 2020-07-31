Macey Brown finished second individually in the 2019 2nd Region Golf Tournament, and the Apollo High School junior will have designs on going the distance this fall.
Brown leads an E-Gals contingent that finished fourth in the region a year ago.
“Macey has put in a lot of time on her swing and has had a couple of wins in summer tournaments as a result,” Apollo coach Jarrod Carter said. “Her goals this year are to win some tournaments, win regional and finish top 10 in the state.”
Brown will get support from senior Addison Carter, freshman Mary Ann Lyons and junior Peyton Rust.
“I want our team to focus on improving,” Carter said. “I’d like to see each player get better and play their best at the end of the season.”
Daviess County was regional runner-up to Madisonville-North Hopkins last fall, and the Lady Panthers return some outstanding talent, including junior Holly Holton, who placed third in the region, senior Emilee Clark, junior Addison Heady, junior Kirsten Henderson and freshman Hadleigh Hunter.
“One of our keys to success will be having some seniority that will be able to keep our younger girls focused,” Lady Panthers coach Logan Clark said. “Staying focused and putting in the hard work will be what makes this season a success.
“Holly has emerged as one of the top female golfers in the area this past spring and summer, and Emilee is a great leader and will be a huge asset to this year’s team — we have high hopes for this season.”
Owensboro Catholic lost last year’s regional individual champion, Emma Payne, to graduation, but has a solid returning core — including senior Abby Bahnick, freshman Conleigh Osborne and sophomore RC Porter.
“Abby is ready to begin her final season,” said Catholic coach Stacey Johnson, whose team placed third in the region last fall. “She works hard, and it pays off with a steady game. I look for her to finish her high school career very strong.
“Conleigh and RC have both shown tremendous improvement over the past year.”
Youth-laden Owensboro continues to build for the future.
“We are young, and we are building what I hope to be a solid team in the coming years,” Lady Devils coach Kip Walters said. “We need to gain experience, and then learn from those experiences — we’re still learning what it takes to be successful.”
Among those who will lead the way are freshman Ellie Watson and first-year player Alexa Salamah, a seventh-grader.
Muhlenberg County had a strong season last fall and will be led by senior Tanner Robards.
“Tanner really showed great improvement last year, especially as the season progressed,” Lady Mustangs coach Tommy Drury said. “She shot her best round of the year in the regional tournament and expect her to build on that this season.”
Others to watch include juniors Whitlee Stovall and Caroline Hope.
“I expect big things out of Whitlee this year,” Drury said, “and Caroline is one of the few golfers I have had, that improved their 18-hole score with each tournament she played.”
Ohio County features a pair of seniors in Jocelynn Megan and Mary Beth Conway, along with junior Kursten Chinn and sophomore Elli Graves.
“I believe we have a great opportunity to be very competitive this season,” Lady Eagles coach Jonathon Beasley said. “We have a lot of experience with our upperclassmen, and Elli in her second year playing golf has been developing very quickly.”
Hancock County will be led by a trio of returnees — junior Ireland Kennedy, along with sophomores Sydney Kennedy and Ashlyn Madden.
“As a small team, we’re able to focus on our individual weaknesses during drills and practice,” Lady Hornets coach Tori Schneider said. “Our goal is to reach a new personal best with each match and tournament that we’re in.”
