Staff members of Owensboro, Daviess County and the Catholic Schools systems will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 5.
The vaccines will be administered by Walmart, which was chosen by the state to work with superintendents and pharmacists in order to coordinate a streamlined approach for delivery. Staff members from each of the school systems who signed up for the vaccines are encouraged to pick a time on Feb. 5-7 or Feb. 12-14 to receive their first dose. Second doses will take place March 5-7 and March 12-14.
The second dose will be administered on the same day and time as the first. For example, if someone chooses to be vaccinated on Feb. 5, they would receive their second shot on March 5. All three districts have coordinated a location at which to receive their shots.
Staff members from all districts were asked to sign up for the vaccine at the end of last year, and through that process it was determined that 615 from Owensboro Public Schools, 120 from Owensboro Catholic Schools, and 1,571 from Daviess County Public Schools will be receiving the vaccine.
Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic chief administrative officer, said all three superintendents from the area districts have done a lot of work in the past several weeks to meet with state officials and work out the plans for the vaccine rollout. He said vaccines are a "huge step in the right direction."
If an OCS teacher or staff member chooses to be vaccinated on any of the Friday dates, Osborne said students will remain in school, "business as usual."
"We will have substitutes covering if and when a teacher needs to be out to get the vaccine," he said.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for the city school district, said those receiving the vaccine should be prepared to wait on-site at least 30 minutes, to fill out paperwork and to stay after the shot for monitoring.
He said if educators choose to be vaccinated on a Friday when students are in school, they are encouraged to do so during their planning periods. If that is not an option, it is suggested they try to receive their shots on a weekend.
"We have been waiting a long time for this vaccine, longer than many other districts throughout the state, but we are thankful for our partners at Walmart who have worked tirelessly with us to get these vaccines to our staff as quickly as possible," Revlett said.
In a letter sent to DCPS staff, Superintendent Matt Robbins said a majority of educators in the area receiving this vaccine are from the Daviess County schools district because it is the largest. To accommodate that large number of individuals from DCPS receiving the vaccine, the instructional schedule for students will be adjusted.
So for the dates of Feb. 1-5, Feb. 8-12, March 1-5 and March 8-12, the instructional schedule is changed to the following: Virtual Academy students will have no change; A Group students will have Monday and Tuesday in person, Wednesday and Thursday hybrid, and Friday digital; B Group students will have Monday and Tuesday hybrid, Wednesday and Thursday in person, and Friday digital.
Robbins extended a thank you to all DCPS staff, families, and students for their continued perseverance and cooperation throughout the unprecedented event of the pandemic.
"Thanks also to our colleagues at the Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic school districts, health care professionals and everyone who has worked so hard and done so much to protect the health and safety of our entire community," Robbins wrote in the letter. "We have come so far and gone through so much. The finish line is in sight, and I am proud to have run this race with each of you."
