• Annabelle Grace Watts of Philpot was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2020 Honor Roll list.
Watts was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
• Jacob Ford of Bremen and Jade Fulkerson of Rumsey were named to Berea College’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
• Madison Shemwell of Owensboro was named to Ohio Dominican University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• Anastasia Gentry of Owensboro, Chloe Fortwendel of Owensboro, Payton Blades of Island and Lauren Stone of Philpot were named to Campbellsville University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
• Grant Luckett of Owensboro, Averie Rice of Owensboro, Bailee Baker of Owensboro, Joy Whitmer of Owensboro, Mikatlyn Trizzle of Hartford, Falisha Glover of Maceo, Morgan Stone of Utica and Abigail Johnson of Whitesville were named to to Campbellsville University’s Fall 2020 President’s List.
