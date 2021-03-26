It has been just about one year since Daviess County Public Schools made the decision to hire a full-time arts coordinator to serve the district.
Karen Alward, the person selected to fill that role, provided an update on how arts programming kept on rolling throughout the district, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people see art as being an outlier to other academic areas,” Alward said during the DCPS regular board meeting Thursday afternoon. “It actually connects to all of them very beautifully.”
While changes had to be made quickly to the various arts offerings, Alward said that creativity was one thing coronavirus could bring to a screeching halt.
“I want you to see all this just to know that no one ever dropped the ball,” she said. “You know, we got a little tired ... but we were not going to drop that ball. It is too important, we support too many children.”
Alward said there was a lot of debate surrounding face masks, and students completed different projects, such as a design contest, to help mitigate the confusion and questions that have surrounded them.
“There is a lot of really positive energy about masks as we went back to school,” Alward said.
There was also an interest in completing art projects to be displayed throughout the district’s school buildings.
“There was a lot of energy about let’s make the building look better,” she said. “Let’s do what we can to promote happiness.”
Alward said one accomplishment that was a first for Daviess County Public Schools is the commissioning of a choral work by Richard Waters of Eastern Kentucky University.
“It just came in last week, so we are going to do a world premier with our honors choirs from DCPS of this piece,” she said. “That kind of sort of helps to make up to those choral kids who did not have all-state for choir.”
Board member Dr. Tom Payne congratulated Alward on her accomplishments and thanked her for everything she has brought to the district’s arts programming.
“What I love about the arts is that it does connect with all kids,” he said. “There is something for all kids with the arts regardless of skill level and regardless of socioeconomic background.”
Payne said that when students excel in the arts, they also excel in academics, and good arts programs keep some students from dropping out of high school.
Superintendent Matt Robbins echoed Payne’s sentiments.
Robbins said that about one year ago, he and Assistant Superintendent Jana Beth Francis decided it was time for the district to bring on a full-time arts coordinator.
“At the time we delayed on hiring for the position,” he said. “COVID-19 was starting to hit and all those different things, and along walks an applicant into the pool that could not be a more perfect fit for the role that we created and that is Karen Alward. She is outstanding, even in the middle of a pandemic.”
Robbins said he can not wait to see what Alward can accomplish with students once the pandemic subsides.
“I am so excited about the future,” Robbins said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
