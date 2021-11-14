Kentucky Wesleyan College finished its football season with a 17-0 loss to Ashland on Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.
The Panthers closed with a 3-8 record Saturday, and they were 1-6 in the G-MAC, despite several close calls, or games where they played well enough to win for long stretches, but couldn’t ultimately pull down the W.
“We win together and we lose together, keep your head up, we’ve got a long way to go to get better,” KWC coach Craig Yeast said. “There’s no excuse for being 3-8, we’re a much better football team than 3-8. We’ve got a lot of things we need to get focused. We need to be a more focused team, we need to be a more disciplined team. Those things are the difference between winning and losing.
“Ashland is a good football team. You’ve got to come out and play for four quarters, you’ve got to play hard, I’m not sure if we did it in all phases of the game today. I’m still proud of our guys, we still fought hard, we know what we need to do, and I expect in the offseason we’ll get the things fixed that need to get fixed.”
The Panthers had trouble moving the ball on offense either through the air or on the ground against a stingy Ashland defense.
They were limited to 136 yards in total offense, 95 of that passing yardage, 91 from quarterback JaKwon Roberts, who hit 18-of-30 passes with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Senior Peyton Peters had six catches for 36 yards. Chauncey Greer also had six catches for 30 yards. KWC’s running game was paced by Deonco Wilkerson, who had 11 carries for 46 yards.
Ashland had 281 yards in total offense, 225 on the ground. Ashland upped its record to 5-5, 4-3 in the G-MAC.
Ashland’s Cameron Blair got things going with a 20-yard touchdown run with 6:28 to go in the first quarter.
Storm Elsesser kicked a 41-yard field goal with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
Ashland closed the scoring with Eli Potts scoring on a 10-yard run with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
Potts had 92 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Larry Martin had 27 carries for 91 yards for Ashland.
Yeast felt like KWC needed to play cleaner football from a mistake standpoint to have a successful season.
“We talk about complimentary football around here,” Yeast said. “It takes all three phases to play complimentary football, focused, disciplined, harder than the other team in order to win games.
“We’ve got some receivers that are top receivers in the conference. Christian (Arrambide) was one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, we also led the conference in interceptions, we led the nation (NCAA DII) in turnovers.
“Our defense has played really good all year. Our two corners are arguably two of the best corners in the country.
KiShawn Walker, a former star at Owensboro High School, was a fifth-year senior who had four interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
Peters, a former Apollo High School standout, made 38 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns coming into the Ashland game.
“They showed up well, they did well throughout the season,” Yeast said.
