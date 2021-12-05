Steve Hahus will present a program on winter bird identification Tuesday during the December program of the Daviess County Audubon Society. Hahus is one of the top bird watchers in Kentucky and a retired educator in the areas of biology and natural sciences.
The club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wendell Ford Government Gallery at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History, 122 E Second St. Please wear a face covering.
The meeting serves as a refresher for the National Audubon Society’s 118th annual Christmas Bird Count.
The south/east Daviess County count will start at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Judy Adams’ home, 2245 Canonero Loop.
A potluck lunch will be available from 11:30 to 1:30. Email Adams, adams11_2008@yahoo.com, to sign up to bring chili, soup or dessert.
The west Daviess County count will start at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the home of Jan Howard, 3534 West Parrish Ave.
Beginning birders are welcome. Results will be sent to the National Audubon Society, which uses them to chart population shifts.
To sign up for a count, email Howard at janbbq@aol.com, Adams at jadams11_2008@yahoo.com, Hahus at hshahus@aol.com or David Stratton at davids@brescia.edu.
