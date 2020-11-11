When John Augenstein tees off at Augusta National Thursday morning, he won’t be there to stargaze.
The former Owensboro Catholic High School star and Vanderbilt All-American is set to make his Masters debut after finishing runner-up in the 2019 U.S. Amateur. Even though his playing group will include Rickie Fowler, with Phil Mickelson trailing behind him, he’s not worried about anyone except himself.
“All these guys are great players, but I’m here to play well, just like them,” said Augenstein, the 2015 Kentucky Mr. Golf winner and 2014 KHSAA individual state champion. “I’m here to play it just like any other tournament. I’m glad to be playing, of course, and I’m thankful to be here, but at the same time it’s a tournament I’m trying to win.”
And, given the seven-month postponement from the Masters’ usual dates, Augenstein has spent plenty of time getting ready.
“I’ve had a lot of very detailed practice and very focused practice in terms of shaping shots,” he said. “Working shots a little bit more left to right, more right to left, different spins on chip shots, cutting chip shots into slopes, working on my putts to get them to roll in on the last roll, speed control — everything.
“Here at Augusta, the greens are so quick, you’re going to have a lot of putts that could get away from you. If you eliminate mental errors, you’re going to finish better than a lot of people.”
Augenstein will tee off on the first hole Thursday at 10:16 a.m. CT, then on the 10th hole Friday at 6:11 a.m. CT.
In preparation, he’s traveled to practice at Augusta National six times over the past year.
“One of the biggest things about this place is experience,” he said. “So many guys in the Masters have so much experience playing in tournaments. Mostly everybody here can hit the same shots, but it’s about just knowing various details of the course that you can have an advantage with.”
Though Augenstein fell three shots short of making the cut at the U.S. Open in September, he still credits that experience — and his fifth year at Vanderbilt — as keys to developing his overall game.
“I feel comfortable out here,” he said. “I’m confident, but also thankful to be here. All I can do is play as well as I can. It might be the best golf I have this week, and it might not be, but it won’t be for my lack of preparation.
“I feel great, I feel very excited, and I’m ready to play.”
