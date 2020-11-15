AUGUSTA, GA. — Owensboro’s John Augenstein capped off his amazing week at his first Masters with a final round 3-over 75 on Sunday at Augusta National.
One of two amateurs to make the cut, he finished 2020’s final major at 3-over to place 55th, tied with Phil Mickelson.
He was 3-under the first two days (69 and 72), then played the weekend at 6-over (75 and 75).
Augenstein started Sunday on the back nine and found trouble early, as he got to the world famous Amen Corner of holes 11, 12 and 13.
The 22-year-old’s tee shot on the tricky, yet short par 3 12th landed short and spun back into the water short of the green. This was the hole that essentially decided last year’s Masters when numerous contenders found the water and Tiger Woods hit the middle of the green. On Sunday, Augenstein carded a double bogey.
The Vanderbilt standout found the water short of the par 5 13th as well, and he settled for a 3-over 39 on his first nine, then he closed with an even-par 36 on his final nine holes.
Though Augenstein finished five shots behind Andy Ogletree in the race for the distinguished low amateur honors, he nonetheless made an impression on others at Augusta, including former Masters champion Bernhard Langer.
“John is a very nice guy and has a lot of game, I think he has a bright future if he keeps his head on his shoulders and works at it,” said Langer, who played with Augenstein on Saturday. “He’s got a very good technique and plenty of length.”
The 1985 and 1993 champion was also bullish about Augenstein’s future in today’s pro game.
“I think he will find his place on the Tour in the near future,” Langer smiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.