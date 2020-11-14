John Augenstein is playing in his first Masters this week at Augusta National, and it appears after two days on that gorgeous golf course, he will likely make the cut in this storied major.
Augenstein, who qualified for the Masters as the current U.S. Amateur runner-up, shot a 3-under first round 69 in his first competitive Augusta round on Friday.
The Vanderbilt player had to finish his first round early Friday morning and only had 20 minutes in between his finish and Friday’s second round.
Augenstein began his day at Amen Corner, thinking about a tee shot off of the 13th tee.
“I got off to a great start and just kind of made pars coming down the stretch, so it was good,” Augenstein said of his first round.
For Augenstein’s father Drew, this week is so special.
“It’s a dream come true for me as a father to watch my son play his first Masters, so we’re all excited this week.” Drew Augenstein said. “Me and John came down for a practice round about this time last year. He was able to bring one guest, and he brought me.
“He didn’t play, he just walked with me. I guess he won that day because he was so happy and ecstatic to be here.”
John Augenstein has some experience as a Masters patron.
“We came on Saturday and Sunday, I remember some of it but the appreciation when you’re 10, 11 years old just isn’t the same,” John Augenstein said. “It was the year Kenny Perry almost won, Kenny being a Kentucky guy and we share the same coach. We came down to root him on. That was really cool to see him almost close the deal.”
Augenstein was 6-under for much of his second round and tried to close the deal on a late afternoon pairing for the weekend.
That’s still to be determined.
But one thing’s for sure, this moment has been a long journey for John and his family. They are all excited to be there.
“We’ve been working on this week for many, many months,” John Augenstein said. “Not necessarily new shots or anything that’s already known how to do. We’re just grooving our shots out a little bit.
“I like to be detailed in my practice, so it’s now kind of fun to be able to show off a little bit this week on stuff I’ve been working on.”
John Augenstein says he’s looking forward to continually showing off all that he’s practiced leading up to this unique opportunity on golf’s most hallowed grounds.
Though Augenstein shot a 3-under 69 in his first round, he finished his Friday with an even par 72, dropping three shots late with a triple bogey on the par 4 7th.
Augenstein will make the cut and likely be in the mix for low amateur this weekend.
Garrett Johnston is a freelance writer who’s covered 30 major championships. He also hosts the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast.
