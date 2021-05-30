John Augenstein finished tied for 20th in the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday at Colonial Golf Course.
Augenstein is a former Owensboro Catholic star who shot a 69-68-69-70 for a 4-under 276.
On Sunday, the former Vanderbilt All-American had three birdies and three bogeys in the final round.
