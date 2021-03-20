Cameron Baker will get another chance to wrestle on his home mats in the KHSAA Semi-state 1 Wrestling Meet at Apollo High School.
“It feels amazing to not have to ride a bus for two hours, we’re not used to this,” Baker said. “While I’ve been here we’ve never had a home meet like this. It just feels great to be home.”
Baker is the third seed at 170. Baker is 22-2. Top seed Dalton Russelburg from Union County is 21-2.
The Semi-state will start at 10 a.m. Finals matches will begin around 5 p.m. The top two finishers in each weight class will advance to the KHSAA State Tournament.
Nick Avery from Owensboro is the fourth seed at 152. Avery will be wrestling Colton Smallwood from McCracken County in the first round.
Avery is 17-3. Top seed Payne Carr from Union County is 18-1.
“I wish they had kept the seeding format from the state tournament where the champion from one region would face the fourth place from the other region, and the second place would face the third place,” OHS coach Kenny Stone said. “Had they kept that format, it should be the two regional champions in the finals. But Nick will have to face Carr in the semifinal round to get to the finals. The winner of that match would qualify for the revised 8-man state tournament, since the top two placers advance.”
Andrew Pottle from Ohio County is the third seed at 285. Pottle will go against Say Moe from Daviess County in the first round.
Pottle is 33-3. Moe is 17-3.
Blaize Cart from Apollo is the eighth seed at 285. Cart is 18-10.
Daviess County’s Conner Tolson is the sixth seed at 182. Tolson is 21-3.
DC’s Caleb Tolson is the fifth seed at 132. He is 19-6.
David Gerkin from Apollo is the seventh seed at 126. Gerkin is 21-7.
Ohio County’s Barrett Fulton is an eighth grader who is the eighth seed at 113. Fulton is 20-15.
Caige Clark also is an eighth seed for Ohio County at 145. Clark is 29-13.
