When Mike Brown was 6 years old, he enjoyed watching a colony of purple martins that lived near his grandfather’s home.
He and his brothers once used scrap lumber to build their first purple martin house, which attracted three pairs of birds during its inaugural season.
By the time Brown turned 11, he had built a bluebird trail, or group of nesting boxes.
At a young age, he was what many would call an experienced birder.
Brown’s study of birds really kicked off in fourth grade. While fishing one day, he saw a scarlet tanager land on a limb nearby. Of course, at the time he didn’t recognize the bright red bird.
A cardinal? Nope.
Scarlet tanagers have no crest on their noggins, and their wings are black.
When Brown got to school the following Monday, he made a beeline for the library and found a book about birds. He scoured the pages until he found his bright red fishing buddy.
His interest in birds earned him a pair of binoculars and field guide for Christmas that year.
While most teen-aged boys in his circle of friends were more interested in tinkering with cars or chasing girls, Brown was into birding.
“I got made fun of a lot when I was a teenager,” he said, with a chuckle.
That fascination never waned.
Today, he owns V.M. Brown Nature Photography, which has an enormous portfolio of bird pictures.
Also, his Daviess County home — out past Carpenter and Kingfisher lakes — on Kentucky 662 has 84 gourds for purple martins. With that many houses, 168 adult martins can summer in his backyard.
Every year, Brown rolls out the red carpet for them.
When the males come too early in the season, he puts out crickets so they won’t go hungry.
Brown takes down his martin houses every autumn to clean and store them for winter in his garage rafters.
Before he hoists them again in spring, he fills each gourd with a little wheat straw to ward off the night chill for martin males who come early in the season. The females like the straw for nesting material, too, he said.
He’s so passionate about his martin community that he invented a specific type of entrance in 2006 for martin houses that keeps out starlings. He holds the patent on the clinger entrance.
S & K Manufacturing in Missouri makes and sells his invention. He’s heard from many martin lovers who love the device.
Brown used his knowledge of the starling’s body shape to design an entrance that martins can squeeze through but starlings can’t. Starlings are backyard bullies that scare off native species, and they injure and kill adult martins.
As far as beauty, the Eastern bluebird is Brown’s favorite species, but it’s hard to beat a martin when it comes to flight.
“They look like F-16s,” Brown said.
Other backyard birds, like robins and blue jays, fly to get from point A to B.
“Purple martins actually fly. They are built to fly,” he said.
They are swift and can soar for a long time.
They don’t even land to drink or bathe. They do both on the wing.
“(Martins) are a hobby,” Brown said. “I love them so much.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
