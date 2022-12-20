Claude Bacon, chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, has been elected to the executive committee of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, an organization that provides advocacy, education, information and business development services to tourism-related businesses.
Bacon is vice president Owensboro-based LinGate Hospitality, which has developed, acquired and managed more than 50 hotels in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina and South Carolina since 1986.
The company’s brands include Marriott, Hilton and IHG.
In Owensboro, they manage the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and Courtyard by Marriott.
Bacon was elected to the KTIA board of directors in 2020.
Hank Phillips, KTIA president and CEO said, “Claude is the model association leader, a combination of vision, passion, dedication and a willingness to roll up his sleeves and invest time and effort in the work of the organization.”
He said, “That sort of effort and work was never more evident or important than with Claude’s multitude of legislator meetings, calls, emails and overall leadership that made an essential contribution to the General Assembly’s historic appropriation earlier this year of $75 million to Kentucky’s tourism industry.”
Bacon said, “The economic impact of tourism in Kentucky is significant with visitor spending equaling $8 billion in 2019. We have an incredible president and CEO in Hank Phillips and Program Director Sarah Brock and I am surrounded by an executive committee and board of directors who are passionate about advancing Kentucky travel and tourism.”
In Daviess County, the state said earlier this year, tourism had a $227.3 million impact in 2021.
