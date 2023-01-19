Years ago, I had two chances to leave Owensboro for bigger cities.
I almost took one of them, but a Bible story kept me here.
The first offer of an interview came in 1979 after I won first place in the Religion Newswriters Association’s contest for best stories on religion in papers with circulations of less than 50,000.
The Dallas Times Herald, the evening newspaper there, contacted me about covering religion for them.
But it was early December and I had a week saved for Christmas vacation and I didn’t want to use any of it for a job interview.
I had spent 15 months in Texas in the Army and I wasn’t too impressed.
And I didn’t want to limit my work to one field.
I liked covering all kinds of stuff and never knowing what the next day would hold.
So, I turned the interview down.
And it was a good thing because the Times Herald closed in 1991.
The opportunity I almost went for came in the mid-1980s.
The Nashville Banner, another evening paper, was looking for someone to cover country music.
That was my dream job and they invited me down for an interview.
I was on my way down the old Green River Parkway — now I-165 — when my transmission started acting up at the Morgantown exit.
I pulled off at the exit and limped the car to a pay phone.
This was the mid-1980s after all.
I had had the transmission worked on a few months before and it was still under warranty, so I called AAA and got a tow back to Owensboro.
I really wanted that job.
But I remembered a Bible story from Sunday school long ago about a soothsayer named Balaam who was going someplace that God didn’t want him to go.
An angel with a sword blocked the way.
The donkey Balaam was riding could see the angel and refused to go forward.
It’s known as the story of Balaam’s ass, which made boys giggle in Sunday school.
I thought about that.
Maybe this was a sign that I should stay put.
So I called the Banner and told them I had car trouble and couldn’t make it.
They offered to reschedule it, but I decided to stay in Owensboro.
The Banner closed in 1998 and I would have been out of job.
Anyway, I’m glad I decided not to leave.
Think of all I would’ve missed.
