Apollo High School had four players score in double figures to lead it to a 51-35 boys’ basketball victory at Butler County on Thursday.
Dan St. Clair lead the Eagles with 12 points.
Harrison Bowman, Cameron Frantz, and Jaden Kelly each added 11 points for the Eagles.
Apollo is 4-11 on the season.
APOLLO 12-8-15-16 — 51
BUTLER COUNTY 8-5-15-7 — 35
Apollo (51) — St. Clair 12, Kelly 11, Bowman 11, Frantz 11, Hamilton 6.
Butler County (35) — Flener 13, McMillin 7, Hodge 6, Henderson 6, Hunt 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 70, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 56
Devyn Powers scored 21 points to lead Hancock County in a win over Trinity at Hawesville.
Evan Ferry and Ryan Ogle each scored 13 points for the Hornets (7-10).
Landon Huff led Trinity with 20 points. Trinity is 5-14.
TRINITY 12-13-9-22 — 56
HANCOCK COUNTY 18-10-21-21 — 70
Whitesville Trinity (56) — Huff 20, Smith 8, Dickens 7, Hernandez 7, Howard 6, Goetz 4, Wright 4.
Hancock County (70) — Powers 24, Ferry 13, Ogle 13, Keown 9, Clay 8, Emmick 2, Stewart 1.
GIRLS WARREN CENTRAL 58, McLEAN COUNTY 44
Makena Rush-Owen had a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds at Calhoun.
Saniyah Shelton and Kaylyn Keener each scored 21 points to lead Warren Central (9-6).
McLean County is 9-6.
WARREN CENTRAL 13-16-17-12 — 58
McLEAN COUNTY 13-15-10-6 — 44
Warren Central (58) — Shelton 21, Keener 21, Simons 5, Akhmedova 4, Downey 3, Ray 2, Whitfield 2.
McLean County (44) — Rush-Owen 17, McMahon 9, Patterson 7, Burrough 5, Ecton 4, Frailley 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.