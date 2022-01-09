BOWLING GREEN — Needing a feel-good game following a pair of disappointing losses on the road, Western Kentucky experienced one Saturday afternoon.
Five Hilltoppers reached double digits in scoring and WKU made 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range in the second half to pull away from visiting Florida International in E.A. Diddle Arena, 84-71.
Western — following consecutive defeats at Kentucky and at Louisiana Tech — improves to 9-6 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA entering Thursday’s home encounter against Rice.
“I thought our guys bounced back very well in this one,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We played as a team and we were pretty good most of the way in this one. FIU is a good basketball team, won eight in a row at one point this season, so this was a quality win for us against a quality opponent.
“Balanced scoring is what you look for and we had that today — I’ve said all along, we can be a hard team to guard when we’re making shots like we were making them today.”
After building a 43-38 halftime advantage, the Hilltoppers got a pair of 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and pushed their lead to 53-42 in the first four minutes of the second half.
Behind the exquisite play of 5-foot-8 point guard Tevin Brewer, the Panthers hung tough, twice pulling within seven points, but Western’s balance proved too much for the visitors from Boca Raton to overcome.
Frampton and Josh Anderson each hit treys in a game-clinching 15-6 run midway through the second half to extend the lead to 16 points. WKU stretched its advantage to 17 on two free throws by Camron Justice inside the final two minutes.
Western was paced by Anderson, who climbed off the bench to score 16 points and procure three steals. Frampton and Justice each scored 15, 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Dayvion McKnight produced 13 points and eight assists.
“We moved the ball really well in this one,” said Frampton, who was 5-of-6 from 3-point land. “We made good decisions, got the ball to the open man, and that’s why we had a good result.
“It was great to be back in Diddle Arena and play in front of our great fans — that’s one of the reasons I came here.”
The Hilltoppers shot 50% from the field, making 10-of-23 shots from distance (44%) and draining 14-of-19 free throws (74%).
Brewer paced FIU (10-5, 0-2 C-USA) with game-highs of 20 points and nine assists, and 7-1 center Seth Pinkey had 10 points and five rebounds.
The Panthers shot 45% from the floor and were limited to 9-of-39 accuracy from beyond the arc (31%) — making just 3-of-11 in the second half. FIU got to the foul stripe only seven times, making four (57%).
“Our ability to limit their 3-point shooting in the second half was huge,” Stansbury said. “We put Josh Anderson on Brewer in the second and it made a big difference for us. Josh played a tremendous game overall, and his defense was outstanding.”
