The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 24 to April 6. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Ashley Marie Carter, 2168 Tamarack Road, Owensboro.
Christopher Michael Case, 630 South First Street, Island.
Katelin Elizabeth Cecil, 4737 Whistle Rock Court, Owensboro.
Michael Lee Daniel Jr., Central City.
Edwin Chales Darling and Robin Ann Darling, 1145 Gilbert Lane, Owensboro.
Angela Marie Fleming, 246 West Main Cross, Greenville.
Nathan Kristian Fulkerson and Kristin Nicole Fulkerson, 14 Fulkerson Road, Beaver Dam.
Norman W Gentry III, 2 Skyline Trailer Court, Lewisport.
Jerry Glenn Gibson and Lisa Gaye Gibson, 2000 E. Graham Lane, Owensboro.
Brock Nathan Harris and Amber Lynn Harris, Central City.
Travis DeWayne Horn and Emily Anne Horn, 4903 Graham Lane, Owensboro.
Jeffrey Dean Millay and Brandi Michelle Millay, 5651 Saint Lawrence Road, Philpot.
Levi Houston Nave, 6338 Sutherlin Lane, Utica.
Melanie Nichole Pinkston, 1802 McCulloch Ave., Owensboro.
Robert Wayne Pitman and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Pittman, 4740 Sydney Lane, Owensboro.
Nathan Richard Porter, 1104 Locust Street, Owensboro.
Glen Earl Rowell, 3000 Frederica St., Owensboro.
Samantha Marie Wedding, 1904 Epworth Lane, Owensboro.
Rachel Ann Wheatley, 2300 Fieldstone Court, Utica.
Chapter 13Jackie Lynn Bryant, Greenville.
Michael Lee Daniel Jr., Central City.
Carlynda L. Owsley, 1820 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro.
Corey Travis Partridge and Teresa Michell Partridge, 5515 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot.
Paul Edward Roberts, 10975 Kentucky 81, Utica.
