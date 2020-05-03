The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 21 to April 27. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Jordan Eugene Boling and Courtney Jean Boling, 500 Barnes Street, Hartford.
Anthony Tyler Cottrell and Christina Lynn Cottrell, 127 Delaney Lane, Hartford.
Sara C. Hallman, 110 School Street, Livermore.
Matthew Odell Hamilton, 1721 Shawnee Drive, Owensboro.
Alicia D. Summers, 10 Oak Hill Lane, Beaver Dam.
Chapter 13
Terry Wayne Anderson and Angela Michele Anderson, 3523 Aristides Drive, Owensboro.
Sarah E. Heltsley, 115 East Throwbridge Street, Greenville.
