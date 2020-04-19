The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 7 to April 13. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Johnny Carnell Brice and Kimberly Mae Brice, 1425 Gilbert Lane, Owensboro.
David Randall Dillon and Holly Marie Dillon, 410 E Highland Court, Owensboro.
Marcus Allan Pope, 1904 Epworth Lane, Owensboro.
Allison R Davis, 2348 Tradition Ave., Owensboro.
Chapter 13Chad Michael Conder and Chasity Ann Conder, 3507 Dove Loop North, Owensboro.
Marjorie Rebecca Newton and Travis Lee Newton, 2091 Hawesville Road, Reynolds Station.
Norben L. Leisure Jr., 1258 J.T. King Road, Hartford.
Ricky L Miller, 1219 Venable Ave., Owensboro.
