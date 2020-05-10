The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 28 to May 4. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Justin Shane Brandle, 1125 Yeakel Road, Reynolds Station.
Ashley D. Chambers, 3750 Locust Hill Drive West, Owensboro.
Oval Clayton Coots, 200 Flint Springs Road, Cromwell.
Nina Mae Jackson, 2209 Landing Meadows, Owensboro.
Elizabeth M. Johnson, 6777 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro.
David Alan Lohman, 1937 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro.
Patrick Michael Maranto, 230 Arnold Hill Road, Drakesboro.
Rene Z. Mendez and Jacqualine Denise Mendez, 3180 State Route 140 East, Utica.
Lauren D. Nevitt, 2234 Palomino Place, Owensboro.
Chapter 13Kelle Lynch Glenn, 2906 Allen St., Owensboro.
Bruce Carl Lindsey and Susan Lynnette Lindsey, 302 Horton Spur, Beaver Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.