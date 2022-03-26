Barnhart named to select group to promote hunger awareness

Lynsi Barnhart, the director of food services for the Paducah school district, was one of 10 people nationwide to be named to the No Kid Hungry Out-of-School Time Meals Champion cohort for the 2022-23 school year.
Over the next year, the cohort will work to raise awareness about the summer and after-school meals programs, provide their support and expertise to new program sponsors and work together to develop and share promising practices to providers across the country.
“Ensuring children have access to meals when they’re not in school has always been important, but the pandemic has magnified the importance of out-of-school time meals,” stated the announcement from No Kid Hungry. “When school doors are closed, school nutrition staff and community organizations step up to get meals out the door.
“For nearly two years, they have pivoted to serve meals in creative ways, guaranteeing kids are nourished, while also helping staff remain safe throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”
Barnhill said she was encouraged to apply to take part in the cohort because she wanted to take part in a group working to boost awareness to help prevent childhood hunger and food insufficiency.
“These are individuals from school nutrition directors to YMCA coordinators to all kinds of different collaborating parties that have worked together,” she said. “Basically, we bounce ideas off of each other from staffing to how we are making sure that kids have access. There has to be an enrichment opportunity, so basically, it’s just making sure — from my standpoint — that teachers are aware of the free meals that are available to our students after school.”
Barnhart said the 10 members of the cohort will take part in conferences and webinars throughout the school year and will speak to different groups to raise awareness of childhood hunger.
“During the summer, anyone age 0 to 18 can come to one of our sites and receive free meals,” she said. “It does not matter where they go to school; it does not matter if they are visiting Grandma from Arizona or whatever. They can come grab some food.”
The school district will make mobile stops and serve meals that way as well.
During the school year, Paducah schools serve breakfast and lunch with the student option of having an after-school meal. Snacks are provided at Paducah Head Start in the morning between breakfast and lunch.
All of the meals in school and during the summer are federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Department of Education’s Division of School and Community Nutrition.
Barnhill said she felt honored to be a member of a select group promoting awareness of childhood hunger.
“I think that it’s a great honor,” she said. “Any opportunity to raise awareness for childhood hunger or food insecurity, no matter what your age, is very important.
“We live in the greatest country in the world. We should not be hungry.”
No Kid Hungry works to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.
No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.
