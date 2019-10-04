BEAVER DAM — Barry Allen Brandle, 48, of Beaver Dam, left this world Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 9, 1971, in Daviess County to Harold “Buddy” and Vicki Ling Brandle. Barry was employed at Lincoln Products. His past time was spent watching Nascar, documentaries on the history of the Confederacy, along with NCIS. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kathryn Ling, Randall Ray Ling, Harold C. Brandle and Katherine Ward.
Barry leaves behind the love of his life, Shasta Payne; two children, Kaitlynn Newton and Christopher Smith; he also mentored Michela Ling, who looked up to him as a father; his two moms, Vicki L. Brandle and Vickie Tyler-Brandle; his dad, Buddy Brandle; brother Damon Brandle (Tricia); and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
