The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team fell 50-48 at Muhlenberg County on Jan. 14, but came back home for a 52-46 win over Daviess County on Jan. 17. The game last Friday was a Pink Out game in honor of Kathy Owen, an integral figure in McLean County basketball through all age groups for several years.
The Lady Cougars had a close game in Greenville last Tuesday, but came up short by a basket at the final buzzer. Hailee Johnson led McLean with 13 points. Bailei Walker, Kamryn McMahon and Makena Rush-Owen each put up eight points in the game.
The Lady Cougars had a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter at home against Daviess County and were up 29-18 at the half. The Lady Panthers narrowed the gap to just a single point with 3:30 left in the game, but McLean County buckled down and pulled off the win 52-46.
Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with a double-double from 13 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and an assist. Makena Rush-Owen had 11 points and six rebounds. Hannah Hampton had nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Natalie Patterson had six points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Alyssa Burrough and Kamryn McMahon both had five points. McMahon also had two rebounds and a steal while Burrough snagged a rebound. Hailee Johnson had three points, two rebounds and four steals.
“We got off to a blazing start and I did not see that coming with the emotions of WIN4KO night,” shared head coach Arlando Johnson. “We lost focus in the third quarter, but I like how we problem-solved at the end. We must close games out better if we want to play in the post-season.”
The Lady Cougars will play on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Evansville Harrison. Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.