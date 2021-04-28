The Beach Boys will be coming to the Beaver Dam Amphitheater on July 17.
The band has been performing for more than five decades and are known for hits like "Surfin'," "Surfin' USA," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and "Kokomo," among dozens of others. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2001 were honored at the Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who will perform with long-time member Bruce Johnston, and musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks, according to Heath Eric, who is the promoter for the event.
Eric said this concert will encompass a perfect event -- an outdoor concert in July featuring one of America's iconic music groups at a premiere location, the amphitheater, at 217 S. Main St. in Beaver Dam.
"I think we could all use some 'Good Vibrations' this year," Eric said. "We are thrilled, to say the least."
Capacity will be limited at the concert, and Beaver Dam Tourism Commission Executive Director Becky Geary said preparations are being made to ensure all concert-goers can be safe while having fun.
General admission tickets will be sold in what she called "pod forms," or 8-foot by 8-foot squares of two and four tickets. The lower arena tickets feature tables for four, with table service.
Guests who attend are asked to wear masks when they are up and out of their designated ticketed area, she said.
"We are really excited to have the Beach Boys coming to Beaver Dam," Geary said. "They have been around making hits forever, and just about anybody can name one of their songs, and can have a memory with one of their songs."
A password pre-sale of tickets will take place at 9 a.m. Friday. To sign up for a newsletter with more information about that, visit BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password.
General public tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater's website.
