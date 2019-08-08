The Beech Grove Christian Church had a Community Back To School Bash Sunday afternoon at the church. There were free school supplies, games, snow cones, food, and inflatables. Everyone had a wonderful time.
The community's thoughts are with the Bottom Family. Marlene Bottom died Saturday night.
Brett Conrad was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He had stroke symptoms.
Doug Stewart was injured last week when while he was mowing. He was mowing on a grade when the mower came over him. He didn't break any bones but his hip and
see beech/page a6
right leg were pinned under him. He was admitted to the hospital.
Anthony Gish has been in Baptist Hospital in Madisonville. His cousin, Kavin Gish had surgery in Louisville on Thursday.
Landen Goodwin and his cousin, Zack Goodwin, both football players were injured during practice. Zack plays for Warren Central. Landen is on the Henderson team.
Mike Scott is in the hospital. Please remember the Scott Family in your prayers.
Jade Perez celebrated his 16th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Bruce Galloway had a big surprise birthday celebration at Debbie and David's lake house.
Congratulations to Kristen and Sage Griffin on their 2nd wedding anniversary.
Bruce and Sarah Melton Galloway celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
Debbie and Freddie Dant celebrated their 47th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.