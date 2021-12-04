Beechwood High School capped off its undefeated season with a 23-21 victory over Lexington Christian in the KHSAA Class 2-A football state championship game Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Tigers (15-0) scored the first 20 points of the game before the late-charging Eagles (14-1) fought back to take a 21-20 lead midway through the third quarter.
Beechwood kicker Jake Conrad’s 36-yard field goal with 1:50 remaining put the Tigers back on top for good.
Cameron Hergott completed 6-of-12 passes for only 58 yards and an interception for Beechwood, but he also rushed for a team-best 161 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Running back Mitchell Berger added 60 yards and a score for the Tigers.
LCA quarterback Drew Nieves completed 6-of-14 pass attempts for 138 yards and a score — a 16-yard TD pass to Parker Chaney that drew the Eagles to within 20-7 at intermission.
Xavier Brown, a Virginia commit who ran for 66 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 1-yard run to open the third quarter. Less than three minutes later, Tyler Morris scooped up a fumble and returned it 11 yards to put the Eagles ahead 21-20 with 7:55 left in the third period — setting the stage for Conrad’s game-winning field goal.
The victory was the fifth state title in six years for Beechwood, which moved up to Class 2-A in 2019. It was also the Tigers’ second straight state championship win over Lexington Christian.
PIKEVILLE 30, RUSSELLVILLE 27
Blake Birchfield rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pikeville to a win in the KHSAA Class A football championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Isaac McNamee completed 7-of-17 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown for Pikeville (14-2), which won its second state title in three seasons.
Pikeville wide receiver Wade Hensley made two catches for 66 yards, including a 52-yard score late in the first quarter that gave his team a 20-13 lead.
McNamee ran in a 4-yard TD, and Aaron Chang connected on a 23-yard field goal to give Pikeville a 30-13 second-quarter advantage.
Russellville (12-2) answered back with a 4-yard scoring pass from quarterback Anthony Woodard to Jovari Gamble to pull to within 30-20 at halftime. A 46-yard TD scamper by Jaquis Todd, who rushed for 134 yards and two scores, pulled Russellville to within three points.
Russellville had a chance to tie the game or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, marching to the Pikeville 18-yard line, but a turnover on downs sealed the game’s final margin.
BOYLE COUNTY 30, JOHNSON CENTRAL 13
The Rebels pulled out to a 23-6 lead entering the fourth quarter and never looked back in capturing their second consecutive Class 4-A state championship at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Quarterback Jagger Gillis led Boyle County (14-1) with 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air, along with 131 yards and another pair of scores on the ground.
Avery Bodner added 154 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Rebels, who racked up 416 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Cole Lanter hauled in five receptions for 116 yards and two TDs, as well.
Chase Price and Grant Rice each scored a rushing touchdown for Johnson Central (12-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.