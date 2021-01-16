Beef cattle producers across the state have been given a unique educational opportunity from University of Kentucky Beef Specialists and Professors. The webinar series they hosted last fall, “Reaching Out While Locked In,” will be continued starting in February through May of 2021. The seminars will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., CST. The webinars are free and available to the public. A partial list of planned topics include calving season, targeted feeding, reproductive management, economic outlook, weed management, forage management, and a “Shoot the Bull” session with the Beef Extension Team to address questions and discuss current challenges and opportunities. Advanced registration is required by emailing your name and county to dbullock@uky.edu with “Beef Webinar” in the subject line.
Videos from the previous sessions have been posted to YouTube and can be viewed at your convenience. You don’t have to register, log in, or have a password to gain access. The series consists of a total of 24 videos on topics ranging from heavy use areas, purchasing bulls, breeding, using technology, fertility, winter feeding, marketing strategies, feeding structures, and many others. For a complete list of topics and links to the videos, visit the Grayson County Extension website at www.graysonext.org, scroll to the bottom left of the page, and click on Beef Specialist’s Webinar Series found under QUICK LINKS. This will bring up the list of seminar topics, and when you click on the link to the corresponding video, you will be redirected to the video on YouTube.
For more information about Cooperative Extension Services or the Beef Webinar Series, you may call the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492.
