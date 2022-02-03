The Green Valley Beekeepers Association is scheduled to host its next meeting on Monday at the Daviess County Extension services, located on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College 4800A New Hartford Road, Owensboro at 6:30 p.m.
Chris Renfrow, advanced beekeeper and past president of the Kentucky State Beekeepers Association will present a program on "How to raise honey bees and make money."
The public or anyone interested in beekeeping is invited.
(0) comments
