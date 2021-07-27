Benny L. Pryor, 60 , of Nortonville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was born in Madisonville, on May 17, 1961, to the late William and Myrtle Sigers Pryor.
He had worked as a musician in the Benny Pryor Band. He had played at the Grand Ole Opry and for Ernest Tubbs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Williams; two brothers, Rance Walker and Donnie Walker; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Walker.
Mr. Pryor is survived by his three children, Chelsea (Travis) Williams, of Madisonville, Joshua Sigers, of Evansville, Indiana, and Lee Pryor, of New York; two sisters, Jenna Walker, of Henderson, and Billie (James Henry) Babbs, of Earlington; two brothers, Larry (Gail) Walker, of Crofton, and Ray Walker, of Nortonville; sister-in-law, Debbie Walker, of Nortonville; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at New Salem Church Cemetery in Nortonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
