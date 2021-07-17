7th grader Carter Bernard recently earned runner up at the Central Kentucky Tennis Series in Barren County.
Bernard played in the 12 and under age group, winning the first round against William Beisner, of Lexington, 6-3, 6-3.
He lost in the final round to Will Spelman, of Houston, 0-6, 0, 6.
