Berry appointed to Serve Kentucky board
Joe Berry, an Owensboro real estate developer for The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, has been appointed to the Serve Kentucky board by Gov. Andy Beshear. He replaces Matthew Seifried, whose term has expired. Berry shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.