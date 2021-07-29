Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Thursday that Pratt Paper LLC will be opening a $400 million paper mill in Henderson.
Beshear and Coleman met with Pratt Paper LLC executives and local officials in Henderson to announce the new mill.
"This is a significant investment in Kentucky and one that will make Pratt paper a major employer in Henderson County for years to come," Beshear said in a press release. "Pratt is a company with a vision for the future, and I could not be more proud that future will include Kentucky."
The project is committed to creating 321 jobs over the next five years.
Pratt is planning to build two facilities totaling 1.15 million square feet along Kentucky 425 in Henderson. The initial investment will go toward construction of a 450,000-square-foot paper mill that will manufacture 100% recycled products.
A future investment will be made to construct a 700,00-square-foot corrugator plant to produce corrugated sheets and boxes.
The jobs created by the two facilities are expected to pay an average hourly wage of $39 including benefits, the release said.
"We are consistently seeing positive economic news in Kentucky," Coleman said. "Today's announcement with Pratt Paper is another example and will serve as a tremendous boost to Henderson and Western Kentucky, creating 320 jobs in rural Kentucky."
Pratt executives are expecting construction of the paper mill to begin in March 2022 and finish in fall 2023. This mill itself will create roughly 120 jobs.
Henderson's mayor Steve Austin said the project required a team effort.
"It is nearly unbelievable the time, effort, and amount of work our economic development team, the city of Henderson and its utilities, and Henderson County did over a three-month period to secure this major win," Austin said.
Missy Vanderpool, executive director of Henderson Economic Development, said the economic impact of this project will be felt by the whole community.
"Our community is both deeply honored and humbled at being chosen for Pratt Industries' latest facility," Vanderpool said.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved a 15-year incentive agreement with Pratt under the Kentucky Business Investment program. This performance-based agreement can provide up to $14 million in tax incentives.
For more information on Pratt Industries, visit prattindustries.com.
