Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that he has declared a state of emergency for Kentucky following overnight ice storms that caused "treacherous" road conditions.
The state of emergency declaration, he said, would help direct additional resources toward cleanup efforts for areas most heavily impacted by the storm.
Beshear said more than 70,000 customers are without power across the state as of Thursday morning, noting that utility companies were actively working to restore power. He said there were many reports of downed power lines and tree limbs throughout impacted areas, as well as iced-over roads.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.