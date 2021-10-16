Beshear sees Bullitt County as support for Ford plants

Touting the economic impact of Ford Motor Co. building twin electric vehicle battery plants in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear arrived Friday in Shepherdsville to distribute $3 million for utility infrastructure projects across Bullitt County.
The projects will not only support current residents of Bullitt County but will help drive continued economic development in the area, that is already home to an Amazon distribution center, to support opportunities Ford will bring with it, Beshear said.
“Think about this … there is no battery supply chain in the United States,” he said. “So not only are we locating the largest single economic development project here in our history just south of here, but the possibilities for all of us all around Kentucky seems limitless.
“This is a planetary size investment that brings with it its own gravity to pull in so much more investment and so many more jobs,” he added.
Beshear announced four projects to five separate utilities that will help drive the economic opportunities and people the Ford plants will bring with it.
The new plants will bring 5,000 new jobs to the 1,500-acre Glendale megasite, which has been prepped and primed for a large company for the past 20 years.
“When Bill Ford Jr. was sitting in my office, that was a pretty wild thing, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, and I was thinking back that Henry Ford chose this area to produce the Model T,” Beshear said. “Bill Ford Jr. said this was the biggest step in automotive since the Model T. It sent a chill up my spine.”
Luring the Fortune 500 company that’s “American as America” to the state was a proud moment for Kentucky, Beshear said, adding the state “will never to be a fly-over state again.”
“They are betting their company,” he said. “This is the biggest single investment that they have ever made. So when Ford bets Ford, who did they chose to make that bet with? They chose us, right here in Kentucky.”
Beshear said Ford is a game-changer for the state and it builds on the success Bullitt County has seen of late.
Over the past year, the county has added $21 million in investment and 350 new jobs, Beshear said.
“There’s a whole lot to be excited about,” Beshear said.
To support the industry, Beshear distributed $3 million for four water and sewer projects in the county.
Bullitt County Sanitation District and the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District received $307,757 to upgrade the Hunter’s Hollow pump station and forced mains. Lebanon Junction received $300,095 to construct a 12-inch gravity sewer line. Louisville Water Co. received $601,010 for two water main extension projects that will expand services to unserved residents of Bullitt County. North Nelson Water District received $1.7 million to extend water mains in Cox’s Creek.
“We’re announcing some steps to help us continue that progress to make sure that we’re continuing to invest so we can make that next big announcement and that next big announcement,” Beshear said.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.