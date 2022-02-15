Bessie Earline Sarver, 80, of Nortonville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home. Born April 28, 1941, to the late Hershel and Helen (Scott) Furgerson of Nortonville, she was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Madisonville. She worked at Martin & Holt and Buckhorn for several years each, then at Carhartt until retirement. She loved her family and loved spending time with them whenever she had the chance.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Charline Floyd; significant other, Tom LaPradd; grandson, James David Green; daughter-in-law, Laveta Sarver; and brother-in-law, Bobby Cook.
Survived by her three sons, Dallas Sarver, Cecil (Susan) Sarver, and Kenneth (Kim) Sarver all of Nortonville; seven grandchildren, Kenny Green, Jamie Lawrence, Trace Bruce, Cissy Sarver, Laura Sarver, Jeramy Bruce, and Melissa Struak; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Nancy Cook of Crofton.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Marvin Phillips officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.ban
