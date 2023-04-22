Betty Jo Lansden, 91, of Madisonville, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home. She was a former teacher and member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: daughters, Beth (Troy) Clark and Bonnie (Tommy) Blanchard; son, Tommy (Darlene) Lansden; and sisters, Fannie Burns and Bea Creasey.
Service: Noon Monday, April 24, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Creek Cemetery, Nebo. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
